Is Hill Harper leaving The Good Doctor due to Senate run?

Is Hill Harper leaving The Good Doctor following his official decision to run for Senate? At the moment, it is fair to wonder that!

Today, the actor confirmed that he is kicking off a campaign to run as a Democrat in the state of Michigan, which has been rumored for some time. In addition to being an actor, Harper graduated from both Brown University and Harvard Law; his legal background means that he is passionate about legislation and many other things that are essential to holding political office.

As for what this means in regards to the show’s future, it does feel fair to say that Harper’s days as Dr. Andrews are probably done, at least for the time being. The Good Doctor films around Vancouver, Canada, and it is almost impossible to think that he would be able to hold a full-time job there while also running for office in a totally different country. Depending on how the campaign goes we’re sure there could be an opportunity for him to return, but that will not be the priority at the moment. Harper has clearly put a lot of thought into this, and also discussed it enough with the show’s producers that they had advance warning that something like this could be coming.

For everyone out there who does love the aforementioned medical drama, the big problem right now is simply not knowing when it is going to be returning. Our hope at the moment is that you’re going to be seeing the show back early next year; nothing is confirmed as of yet, and it could change depending on the writers’ strike.

(Of course, we want nothing else than for the writers to be paid what they deserve, and also sooner rather than later.)

