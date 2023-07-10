The Blacklist season 10 episode 21, 22 spoilers: Is Ressler key?

As we do get prepared for the final episodes of The Blacklist season 10, we know that Raymond Reddington will be critical. Could the same be said in equal measure at this point for one Donald Ressler?

Well, let’s start things off by stating this quite plainly: There is a case to be made for it, all things considered. We know that he has been the person who has hunted down Raymond Reddington longer than anyone. Just by virtue of that alone, you can argue that he could be the focus of a lot of the cat-and-mouse that we end up seeing over the course of the finale. He wanted this character stopped for a long time, but remember this: Reddington also saved Ressler’s life back during the “Anslo Garrick” two-parter. Their relationship is complicated.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

If you have seen some of the photos that are out there for Thursday’s two-episode finale, then you know that Diego Klattenhoff is one of the actors who made the trip to Spain with James Spader to film part of the finale. By virtue of that, we think he will be essential to Reddington’s fate at the end of the story. Could he be responsible for determining whether he gets arrested or goes off free? We wonder that, as we have a really hard time thinking that he would kill them.

The relationship between these two guys has always been important, even though it has perhaps been a bit underdeveloped over the past couple of years in favor of Reddington and Cooper. Yet, we tend to think that it will loom large in the end of this story, so we advise you to keep your eyes peeled for some emotional moments. We are absolutely curious to learn more of what happens, and also how many characters are actually going to get a satisfying ending.

Related – Check out some other information on the finale of The Blacklist, including how much of it will be in Spain

How important do you think Ressler is going to be on the series finale of The Blacklist?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







