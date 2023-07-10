The Blacklist series finale: The great #2 mystery

As we get ourselves prepared for The Blacklist series finale, there are a handful of different questions we’re left to wonder.

One of the biggest ones, though, is one that we never thought we would be answering at this particular moment in time — who is #2 on the list. After all, there were rumors that it could be Arthur Hudson, but that didn’t turn out to be the case. We had always thought perhaps that it was Neville Townsend, but we never had an episode of the show that confirmed that.

Now, we are also aware of the fact that the two-part finale titled “Raymond Reddington” and “Raymond Reddington: Good Night” has a #00 attached to it. This certainly carries with it a certain implication that #2 is never going to be resolved.

So why did the show do this? We wish that this was one of those things that we had an easy answer to but unfortunately, that is not the case. Because of that, we are in a super-strange situation here where we are left to wonder … and maybe this is just meant to be one of those fun mysteries that we talk about after the fact. We still think that it’s Townsend, but we don’t tend to believe that anything is 100% canon unless it actually turns up on the show.

Who knows? We suppose that it’s possible that this mystery will be addressed in some small way during the finale — we recognize that diehard fans care so much more about this than a lot of casual viewers do, but we still like to think that this matters from the vantage point of closure.

Do you think that we are actually going to know the identity of #2 on The Blacklist?

Are we going to be left out in the cold here forever? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

