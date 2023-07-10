Stars on Mars season 1 episode 5: Who is joining the show?

As we prepared to see Stars on Mars season 1 episode 5 on Fox tonight, there was one thing that we really wanted to see above all else. Who ended up joining the show?

Strangely, for most of the past several days, we have seen the network not really promote these players’ identities, hoping instead that an element of secrecy and surprise would help the show out. We don’t want to be overly cynical here and yet, at the same time we tend to think that if we were getting some really big stars on the show, they would have been announced weeks ago. We expected that these people would be celebrities we’ve seen on other assorted reality shows already.

Of course, we can be okay with that, provided that all of these people do come on board and really put their best effort into making the series as entertaining as possible. That means fighting hard to compete, but also at the same time remembering that this is a show and the whole point is to make it fun.

So who did we actually get here at the end of the day? Well, refresh this article for more over the course of the episode!

