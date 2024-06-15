The Gilded Age season 3 filming approaches; more details

If you did not know already, The Gilded Age season 3 is coming to HBO. Not only that, but filming will be here before you know it! As a result of this, there are some exciting things to discuss when it comes to production, but let’s begin by noting the fact that there are at least some dates out there that are worth studying.

If you head over to the link here, you can see via an ABC affiliate that production is being done in early August in upstate New York. Filming may actually be kicking off before this, but it is rather nice sometimes to have some sort of baseline as to when at the earliest the cast and crew will be back. There has been discussion about July in the past, and we do hope that whenever cameras do start rolling, there is some sort of behind-the-scenes update hyping it up further.

As for what the new season is going to look like, consider it an evolution while also still being the same show you’ve come to enjoy over the years. George and Bertha Russell are hopefully going to be less focused on the opera; while that was a fun little romp last season, isn’t it best to mix things up here and there? Meanwhile, you have the Ada – Agnes role reversal following the change in financial fortunes at the end of last year, and that should be fun to explore.

In the end, perhaps the thing that we are most curious about is how executive producer Julian Fellowes and the entire team is going to work in order to combine real life and fiction here, given that this is really one of those things that is easier said than done the majority of the time. You want to ground the show, but also give yourself room to explore the characters!

