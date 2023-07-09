Love Island USA season 5: Is Ariana Madix appearing?

Is Love Island USA season 5 going to be featuring an appearance from Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix at some point? Let’s just say this — there are some reasons to consider the possibility of this.

Madix herself was the first to get the buzz going with a post on her official TikTok, where she also included the following caption:

Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite

So what is going on here? Well, the New York Post has already claimed through a source that Ariana is not set to be a new host for the program, and with that, we tend to think that she could just be stopping by in order to drop some sort of twist on the islanders or do some other sort of cross-promotional content. Let’s just remember for a moment here that both this show and Vanderpump Rules both stream on Peacock, and Madix is one of the biggest reality stars out there right now amidst all of the Scandoval drama over the past several months. This could just a fun way to give her a bigger spotlight, and this could, in the end, serve as yet another reminder that bigger and better things are very much ahead for Ariana. We are rather psyched to see what some of those could be over time.

For those who don’t know…

We already know that one of the opportunities coming up for Madix is a gig on Dancing with the Stars, as that was announced this past week. She is the first person confirmed to be a part of the ballroom competition, and we are sure more will be announced in the weeks ahead.

As for the future of Vanderpump Rules, let’s just remind everyone for a moment that the new season has already started production.

What do you think we are going to see from Ariana Madix on Love Island USA season 5?

(Photo: Peacock.)

