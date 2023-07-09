Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we on the cusp of diving into this world once more?

We don’t think that it comes as much of a shock, but the anticipation is still very much out there to see more of the Western drama. There are so many questions and rumors out there, and the only real way to quiet a lot of those is to get the show back on the air.

Well, here is where we do come in with the unfortunate news that the series is still off the air. There is no new episode on the air tonight, and it still remains unclear as to when it is going to be back. As for the reason why, you just have to point in the direction of the ongoing writers’ strike. There are no scripts apparently out there yet, and when the strike ends, these will need to be written before filming can formally kick off. We know that there are also questions aplenty surrounding the future of Kevin Costner as John Dutton, but we do think we’ll see him in some shape or form. We’re not as confident that he will survive the series, but that is a problem for another time.

At present, the best thing that we can hope for is that the networks and streaming services give the writers what they are asking for and what they deserve. In the meantime, Paramount Network is trying to give viewers their Yellowstone fix by airing 1883, which aired originally on the Paramount+ streaming service. Remember also that we just came off a big marathon that aired over the course of the July 4 holiday, something that we have seen them do many times over the years.

