Yellowstone season 5 part 2: The last Dutton standing?

We don’t think that it is any surprise at this point, but Yellowstone season 5 part 2 is going to be more chaotic than anything we’ve seen so far.

After all, just consider for a moment where we tend to think we will see events go over time. Since part 2 contains the final episodes of the Paramount Network drama, it should come as no real shock here that major characters are going to die. The #1 question is just how it is going to happen … and also which characters are going to go and when.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

First and foremost, it feels pretty inevitable that we are going to see the end of the road for John Dutton, given the fact that there are rumors and discussions aplenty about his fate. Beyond that is where things start to get a little bit more ambiguous. It feels on paper like it is fair to imagine that the end of the road is coming for Jamie Dutton, largely because 1) he’s so unlikable and 2) he continues to put himself in positions where a lot of people will want to kill him.

With all of this in mind, we do think it is between Beth and Kayce Dutton as to who will be the last one standing. There is that ominous “the end of us vision” with Kayce that we’re still left thinking about, and there is also the unavoidable fact that he probably doesn’t deserve to have anything terrible happen to him. He’s been the one member of the family who has tried to stay out of the fray! It would be fun to see him anchor a spin-off, but there is also no real denying that Beth is an extremely magnetic character and people would line up to see Kelly Reilly in her own show.

Odds are, at least one of them will make it through the final season, and we sure hope that they will appear in a separate series. In the end, though, a lot of information is going to be hard to come by for a while — production on the remaining episodes has yet to even start!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone right now, including more on when it could return

What do you think we are going to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 part 2?

Do you have a feeling as to who could be the last Dutton standing? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







