Yellowstone season 5 part 2: Will John Dutton still appear?

While we wait for a long time to see Yellowstone season 5 part 2 arrive on Paramount Network, why not discuss John Dutton further? Or, to be specific, why not discuss whether or not the character will still be turning up?

We recognize that for much of the past several months, there have been conversations all about Kevin Costner’s status, including when production on the remaining episodes for the series could begin. Things are delayed right now due mostly to the writers’ strike, as opposed to anything tied to cast availability. Still, we’ve also heard from Taylor Sheridan and others that there is a good chance that the Dutton family patriarch will not make it to the end of the story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Without further ado, this does feel like the right time to at least raise the following all-important question: Are we even going to be seeing John appear at all? Is there a legitimate concern that Costner will not be on the show moving into the final chapter?

We know that over the past few days, a lot of questions have been raised thanks to an Insider report where Costner allegedly says, per court documents, that he is no longer under contract with the hit show. That may be true, but this does not mean that he is gone — we have yet to hear anything suggesting that John will be MIA or dead through all of Yellowstone season 5 part 2. We do believe that everyone involved wants to give John a certain amount of closure, even if that does not mean a happy ending. In a lot of ways, we are prepared already for the worst since it’s hard to imagine how the guy survives. He’s burned a lot of bridges, and it feels like a Succession sort of story is coming where we see him go and the rest of the family has to pick up the pieces.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope there is a chance to see something more from this world before the end of the season.

Related – Get more Yellowstone return date discussion!

Do you think we will see John Dutton again in Yellowstone season 5 part 2?

Give us your predictions below! Once you do just that, come back for even more updates that are coming down the road.

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







