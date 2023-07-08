Secret Invasion season 1 episode 4: Any more cameos ahead?

As we prepare for Secret Invasion season 1 episode 4 on Disney+ next week, is there a chance that some big cameos are coming? Or, is it clear that we’ve reached the end of the road for them already?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is rather simple: If there were any big cameos coming featuring some familiar faces from the MCU, why do you think that they would tell you in advance? That just doesn’t seem like the sort of thing that makes any sense at all.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what director Ali Selim had to say about the potential for seeing some big-name superheroes on this show at some point coming up:

“I feel like [this series] is less about MCU people and more about the truth of this story. In a way, it’s part of the MCU, and in a way, it is separate unto itself.”

Even if there are some super-secret cameos coming up, it almost feels better-suited that we get into the rest of this season with the expectation that there aren’t any. That way, you raise the odds of you getting incredibly immersed in this story, and you are less concerned about whether or not you are going to see someone else. From the outside looking in, we want to just enjoy this story as it is.

Also, remember that it’s not like we will have to wait some incredibly long period of time to see something else within this world anyway. The Marvels is set to come out later this year, and then you also are going to have a chance to see more of Loki on the streaming service. In general, there is so much great stuff ahead and there is virtually zero reason to worry about a drought.

Do you think that there are going to be any more cameos over the course of Secret Invasion season 1 episode 4?

(Photo: Disney+.)

