Secret Invasion season 1 episode 4: Emilia Clarke hints at return?

Is Emilia Clarke really gone from Secret Invasion after season 1 episode 3? It is true that her character of G’iah was seemingly killed off and yet, it is hard to believe that the death will stick for a number of different reasons.

So where should we start here? Well, it is important to remember that the Disney+ series already killed off Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), and we find it hard to believe that they would remove another accomplished across from the show just two weeks later. Also, does anyone else find it rather weird that Marvel would hire someone as accomplished as the Game of Thrones alum, only to then kill her off halfway through the season?

Of course, you are not going to find anyone out there who is willing to confirm that Emilia will 100% be back, mostly because Marvel protects their secrets like a high-security compound. However, there is a new video from the show’s official Twitter where Clarke “reacts” to the events of episode 3 by saying “that was quick … maybe too quick.” We take that as a sign that her character’s death may be a tad premature.

Given that the Marvel universe is one where “death” is not always as it seems, it is not that hard to figure out a way that G’iah could still return. The challenge for the show just becomes making sure it makes sense for the story, and also elusive enough that other characters who are seemingly killed cannot return via the same means.

In other words, you have to find a way to make it special, and we know that this is not always easy to do. Yet, there is plenty of time left in order for some really cool stuff to happen, both for G’iah and some other characters.

