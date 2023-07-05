Secret Invasion season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Gravik’s plan

As we get ourselves prepared for Secret Invasion season 1 episode 4 on Disney+ next week, what story is going to stand out front and center?

First and foremost, we should start off here with noting that the big story has to be the Gravik plan that was mentioned at the end of episode 3. The idea at this point is to create an army of super-powerful Skrulls and with that, set the stage for the end of the human race as we’ve come to know it. Classic adversary plan, right? Well, we know that Fury is going to have his work cut out for him, and the strategy element is what makes things notable here.

After all, remember this — we don’t think the idea is for Secret Invasion to suddenly become this show where it is about these huge action sequences with superpowers. This is more about how Fury can work to keep this plot from happening using his decades’ worth of experience, and maybe how he can leverage some of the personal relationships that he has along the way. There’s a lot that is going to be happening to that end, and it has to transpire pretty darn quickly at this point!

After all, go ahead and remember this: There are only a few more episodes to go in this series before we are at the end. This is a show that will offer up some closure, but at the same time work to set the stage for what’s coming up in some other projects.

In particular, remember The Marvels is coming. It seems as though there is a plan for Nick Fury over there, so the end of this show has to transition over to that in some shape or form.

