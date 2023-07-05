Is Emilia Clarke leaving Secret Invasion, and is G’iah dead?

Following the events of Secret Invasion season 1 episode 3 on Disney+, have we reached the end of the road for Emilia Clarke as G’iah? Let’s just put it this way: If you watched the installment, we understand why you are wondering this! The character was seemingly killed by Gravik over the course of the episode, and if she’s gone, this would make it yet another shocking casualty within just the first few episodes of the Disney+ hit.

Of course, this is where things do start to become at least a little bit more complicated. (There are some possible spoilers ahead, so read on at your own risk…)

Now, there was some footage revealed earlier this season featuring Clarke as G’iah that we’ve yet to see on the show. This means one of two things — that footage was cut for whatever reason, or we’re going to see her survive what transpired here. We tend to think it’s more the latter. It’s also important here to remember this — Clarke is a pretty big-name actress for her to be removed from this show after just a few episodes. We tend to think that there is a larger role being planned for her, and we are excited to see what that is going to look like as the story progresses. (Of course, that’s provided that our theory is correct!)

Episode 3 ended in a way that definitely indicates that Gravik has a larger plan to ratchet up the destruction of much of Earth as we know it, which makes sense given that the show has been rather patient with some of what we’ve seen so far. We tend to figure that at some point, we are going to see a lot of things accelerate; we are already preparing ourselves for what that could look like, let alone who may or may not die once we get to that point.

(Who knows? There is always a chance that these deaths could stick.)

Do you think that G’iah is really dead following Secret Invasion season 1 episode 3?

(Photo: Disney+.)

