Virgin River season 5: A new Martin Henderson BTS tease

As so many of you most likely know at this point, we are going to have a chance to see Virgin River season 5 on Netflix later this year! The question remains as to when. The cast and crew finished the show back in November 2022 and ever since, the streaming service has kept the series on the shelf. We are pretty sure that they have a reason for this, and it may be tied to the lack of other big-ticket programming later this year.

No matter what said reasoning is, though, We know that it’s a long wait. What better way to tide you over than a new behind-the-scenes photo from Jack himself in Martin Henderson? Here is what he had to say in a new recent post on Instagram:

Waiting on set finding sunbeams shooting season 5… sorry I originally wrote season 6 which was a silly mistake because we haven’t made season 6…

The news about season 6 probably does not come as that great a surprise, mostly due to the fact that the writers’ strike is still ongoing and there is no apparent end in sight for that. Netflix does not need to rush production of the show along, either — it doesn’t take an extremely long amount of time to make compared to some others out there, so there will be plenty of opportunities to see it get done down the road and still have a chance to premiere in 2024.

For now, we just hope that the writers are paid what they deserve in the relatively near future — and, beyond just this, that we have a chance to see the latest stories for Mel and Jack before too long. Haven’t we waited long enough?

(If nothing else, we do think over the next few weeks we’ll get some sort of premiere date, especially if the September rumors are true.)

