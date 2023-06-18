Virgin River season 5: Why no announcement at TUDUM?

We do think there’s a lot of excitement out there about Virgin River season 5 at Netflix — yet, there is also a shortage of news.

Let’s just put it this way — other than the show coming back this fall and there being a season 6 down the road, the streaming service isn’t saying too much else. They even had a golden opportunity to say a little something more at the TUDUM fan event this weekend in Brazil, but they decided not to. Instead, they focused more on a lot of their other shows; they even made announcements about Wednesday, Squid Game, and Stranger Things, despite all three of these shows likely being at least a year away. Meanwhile, Virgin River has been rumored to come back as early as September.

(Technically, we know that an international version of Netflix claimed that it will be back on September 7, but we are hesitant to say anything officially until more of that news is official stateside.)

So why make the decision to not share any Virgin River news this weekend, especially when the golden opportunity was there? Well, we said this even before the fan event started, but it would likely be geared more towards shows that tend to cater to younger audiences; or, shows that are in desperate need of promotion. The thing about the Alexandra Breckenridge series is that it has always succeeded without getting some huge influx of promotion, so we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked to see it in a fairly similar situation here.

As long as there is a really good trailer and some poignant, emotional moments ahead, we tend to think that people are still going to be watching Virgin River. We wouldn’t be altogether concerned over that. We just wish it had a few bigger moments in the sun along the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Virgin River now, including more discussion on the likely launch

Are you bummed that there hasn’t been more Virgin River season 5 news out there?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







