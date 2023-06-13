Virgin River season 5: Has premiere date been confirmed?

Do we actually have something official to share when it comes to a Virgin River season 5 premiere date? Also, what does official even mean?

Well, we should start off here by noting that there are reasons why some out there could be confused, all things considered here. Take, for starters, an international arm of Netflix saying that the show is going to be back on September 7. This is a cause for a lot of excitement but, at the same time, we should remind you that nothing has been confirmed from the US branch of the streamer. Until we hear from them, everything has to be circled more in pencil than permanent marker.

Now, do we think that a September 7 premiere makes a great deal of sense? Absolutely, and for a number of different reasons. First and foremost, remember here that the episodes are already done. Meanwhile, this could be a launch window that Netflix needs to fill when it comes to the rest of their schedule. It could help to bridge the gap between this and some of the other big shows that they are launching a little bit later this year.

So why isn’t Netflix themselves saying all that much about this here in America? It is probably due to the fact that they aren’t ready to announce and beyond this, that they could see some reasons to push it back. The most important thing to remember, at least for now, is that the writers’ strike is ongoing and at the time of this writing, there is no clear end to that in sight. So long as that remains the case, it is hard to sit here and say that we need to have a little bit of patience.

Also, we think that Virgin River will be worth the wait! While the end of season 4 signaled that happy times may be ahead for Mel and Jack, a curveball could come at any moment and we have to be prepared.

Related – Check out some more news on the Virgin River – season 5 premiere date report

What do you most want to see when it comes to Virgin River season 5?

Do you think that we’re going to see it back come September 7? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







