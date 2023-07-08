Cruel Summer season 2 episode 7 video: Megan and Luke reflect

In just two days you’re going to have a chance to see Cruel Summer season 2 episode 7 on Freeform, and there are certainly reasons to be emotional already.

After all, think about it this way: One of the things that the show does a good job is using these multiple timelines to bring out a lot of emotions, and we are here to say that they are doing that all over again when it comes to Megan and Luke. We know how bad things get by the summer of 2000 — Luke is dead, and there are certainly a lot of people who think that she is responsible. We certainly thing that she’s holding onto some secrets, but things are a little more complicated than they at first seem. The remaining four episodes could be all about watching this unravel.

For the latest preview for what lies ahead here, though, we are going back to a much simpler time. If you head over to the link here, you can see a new sneak peek that features Megan reminiscing with Luke about how they use to hang out when they were kids. It comes as a reminder of this longtime friendship that really defines who these two are … and it makes the inevitable end of it all the more sad. How different can a year make someone? With Megan, we are seeing that in a wide array of different ways.

Of course, we also can’t just sit here and say that Luke was the same person he was for many years in the weeks prior to his death. There could easy be more about him that we don’t know.

In other words, it does feel like we have to be prepared for anything as we do inch closer to the end of this story…

