The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiere date: News soon?

Are we going to be getting some more news on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in the near future — or, to be specific, a premiere date?

Let’s go ahead and make it all the more clear why the demand is out there on the level it is. The spin-off show has already been promoted extensively, and there are only two more episodes to go in Dead City. By virtue of that, it feels fair to assume that AMC is going to get the ball rolling on this … right? The only launch window that we have right now for the Norman Reedus series is “fall.”

Now, let’s just go ahead and note that there is a pretty good chance that we’ll learn a start date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon before the Maggie – Negan spin-off wraps up, mostly because of the fact that the Daryl show only benefits from that getting out there. Don’t you want to ensure that you end one show by setting up the other? It is the thing that makes the most sense, and it would also fit the timeline of a new premiere date being announced two or three months before a show comes out.

We tend to think here that the best launch time for Daryl’s show is October, mostly because it would be a reflection of when the original zombie drama came out so many years ago. Halloween time is the perfect place to put a show like this on the air. That’s when you can really start to promote it with all sorts of spooky motifs and previews about the walkers!

Remember that this particular spin-off is set in Europe rather than America, and is going to feature a totally new world for Daryl. How did he get there, and how could he get back home? These are things you really should wonder.

