The Equalizer season 4 premiere date: Our hopes for July

Now that we are both into July and also the summer, is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about The Equalizer season 4? Make no mistake that this is 100% something that we want. As for whether or not we’re going to get it, though, let’s just say that this is an entirely different story.

Really, ever since the end of season 3 things have been pretty dark when it comes to the Queen Latifah series, which is probably all the more frustrating when you consider the fact that season 3 ended with a pretty dramatic cliffhanger.

Yet, there is also a very good reason for the lack of information at the moment — the Writers Guild of America has been on strike for more than two months now, and we have yet to see anything close to progress when it comes to a new deal. The longer this goes, the longer we’ll be waiting for The Equalizer to come back. We know that originally the show was on the fall schedule but for now, it feels more and more like the odds of us getting a real premiere date this month are slim. Instead, it’s more likely that we’re going to get a delay and CBS will issue a schedule that does not include it in any shape or form. Season 4 may end up being help until January.

Is there any way that this could change? Sure, and it has every bit to do with the networks and streaming services stepping up to the plate and paying the writers what they deserve. We would love to say with some confidence that this is going to happen, but how can we feel certain when they haven’t done anything yet?

Just go ahead and know this: The cast and crew are eager to get back to work. The same goes for the writers, once a firm deal is put in place.

