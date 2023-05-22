The Equalizer season 3 finale: Who is Michelle?

As we prepared for The Equalizer season 3 finale on CBS tonight, obviously we anticipated something big. This show has a history of that!

What we also saw in the finale is that a character named Michelle proved to be really important to what was going on with Robyn McCall — after all, she held her hostage! She claimed that Queen Latifah’s character left her for dead in the past; basically, she abandoned her. Robyn insisted that this wasn’t the case, but she was about revenge more so than anything. Revenge is a powerful thing; it can take you over and overwhelm you, and clearly, this is exactly what was going on here.

Michelle also claimed that McCall was still in bed with the CIA, which isn’t exactly the truth. She has labeled her the “appetizer,” as well, for what is her larger plan, which basically could mean destroying just about everyone Robyn loves. This brought us to that big cliffhanger, where all of her friends and team members were in danger.

Is Michelle the best villain in the history of the show? We barely know her and yet, for the time being, it is fair to estimate that this is the case. Just think about what she’s tried to pull off here in a relatively short short period of time. In the closing minutes of the finale, Robyn screamed no as she watched everyone burn … and that’s the it. That’s your cliffhanger. The question now is how McCall can get all of them out of this situation; we have a hard time thinking that she’s going to be able to save all of them easily, but we also don’t think that the writers are about to kill everyone off.

Now, of course we have a long wait to go until The Equalizer season 4 premieres thanks to the writers’ strike. We are absolutely excited, but also nervous for whatever the future will hold.

