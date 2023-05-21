The Equalizer season 4 premiere date talk for Queen Latifah, cast

After tonight’s big season 3 finale, what better time than the present to discuss The Equalizer season 4 and when it could premiere?

Of course, there are a few different things to get into here, so where should we start? A natural place would be by saying that the Queen Latifah series is 100% coming back for more, and that’s not something that you have to worry about. Instead, you can shift your concern more to when the series is actually going to come back.

For the time being, let’s just say that this is as big of a mystery as anything that is personally related to the show. At the time of this writing, there is no specific date that has been revealed, other than that it is on the CBS fall schedule. It will be on an hour later at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, where it is going to arrive following some new episodes of Matlock, the new iteration starring Kathy Bates in the title role.

Because of the writers’ strike, it is really hard to predict when the show will be back on the air — save for saying that it’s going to be a little bit later than CBS premieres usually air. We could see the series back as early as October, but also as late as early 2024. There is no clear end in site for the strike, and we haven’t heard of any major progress behind the scenes.

No matter what…

We do tend to think that The Equalizer is going to bring a lot of fantastic stuff to the table when it comes back. Whether it be plenty of action or drama, this is a show that knows what it is at this point — and because of that, has no real reason to change. Why would it, given that everything it has done so far has been so effective at drawing in viewers?

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Equalizer season 4 over on CBS?

