Platonic season 2 renewal: When will Apple TV+ decide?

Given that we are mere days away from seeing the Platonic season 1 finale over on Apple TV+, the future is on our mind. After all, we are still awaiting news on a season 2 but honestly, that’s going to be where things stand for a while. If you were hoping to learn about a renewal before we watch the finale, you are probably going to be disappointed.

So what is the reason for that? It’s rather simple. First and foremost, remember the fact that the first season was hyped in advance as a limited series, especially from Seth Rogen. Also, the writers’ strike is ongoing. We have seen renewals here and there for some shows during the past couple of months, but it has only happened on an occasional basis.

With that in mind, we do anticipate there is going to be a fairly long wait to learn if we are getting more of this show or not. First, we’ll have to wait for the strike to end and from there, we do think there’s a good chance that there could at least be discussions. We don’t think personally that the show is going to return unless there is a good idea behind it, and it has to be something that evolves these characters beyond what we’ve seen so far.

Does it need to be something elaborate? Not necessarily. Remember that we learned through season 1 that we would watch Will and Sylvia do anything, even if it is dine at a hokey restaurant or do “secret skills” at a bar. There is so much fun stuff just based on Rogen and Rose Byrne’s chemistry.

We definitely want more; however, we’re not going to just get more automatically. Rogen, through much of his career, has been careful when making follow-ups to any of his projects. Why would that change now?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Platonic, including other details on the finale

How are you feeling at the moment when it comes to a Platonic season 2 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming in due time.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







