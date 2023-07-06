Platonic season 1 episode 10 run time: A longer finale?

As some of you are more than likely aware already, Platonic season 1 episode 10 is the all-important finale. Also, it could be the end of the series. There is no confirmation as of yet on a season 2, and we know in general that Seth Rogen doesn’t tend to do a lot of sequels when it comes to his live-action projects. The closest thing that we got to a Pineapple Express 2 was a bit that took place during This Is the End.

Still, never give up hope, right? We do think that Platonic delivered some really fun stories throughout this season, and we certainly don’t think that the end of the season has to be the conclusion to this story. It hasn’t really felt like a show that was moving towards some sort of big send-off … or at least that’s how we feel right now.

One other thing that we can say, at least for now, is that the show is also not building towards some sort of epic, extended final episode. This is not Ted Lasso where we are about to get something that runs over an hour. The run time for the final episode this season is only 30 minutes, which is the average for just about every other one that we’ve seen. We think there’s a measure of control we’re seeing to these stories, and a part of that is also tied to the fact that there’s a pretty small ensemble of characters.

So what does need to be addressed in this upcoming episode? A part of it is Will’s future after it is clear his partners at the bar want him out. Meanwhile, Sylvia does have some huge problems in her marriage to Charie, and she has to figure out her professional future at the same time.

We don’t expect some sort of big cliffhanger at the end of the finale; we tend to think instead that we’ll get at least a few satisfying moments.

