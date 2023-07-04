Platonic season 1 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: When will met Sylvia

Following a surprisingly-early release of episode 9 on Apple TV+, what can we say about Platonic season 1 episode 10, otherwise known as the finale?

Well, first and foremost, the streaming service is only referring to this as the season finale. There is no direct evidence that this is the end of the series! We know that it was mentioned early on by Seth Rogen that this is a limited series, but can’t that always change? We do think that the interest is there for more!

As for what’s coming up in the finale itself, the title for the half-hour is “When Will Met Sylvia,” which does make us think that we are going to see some flashbacks. In the present, meanwhile, it looks like there is going to be some conflict. For more, go ahead and check out the full Platonic season 1 finale synopsis below:

“Tensions flare between Sylvia and Will at a housewarming party.”

We know that for a good part of the season that Sylvia has been looking to find a new house, one that allows the entire family to have a little bit more space. If they’ve got it now, that could be helpful for everyone … but there are obviously still a lot of issues to sort out with Sylvia and Will’s dynamic. Heck, everything in their personal and professional lives right now are a little bit chaotic. Is this because they are back in one another’s lives? Or, is it because they’ve just made a bunch of bad decisions themselves?

Based on where we are entering the finale, we definitely don’t feel like this has to be the end of the series. There could easily be another season almost entirely about them finding a way to get themselves back together after everything that they’ve gone through as of late.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

