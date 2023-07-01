Platonic season 2: Series star on possible renewal

Is there going to be a Platonic season 2 on Apple TV+ at some point down the road? We know that this question is out there! Also, we understand why. The first season has proven itself to be an incredibly good time, and it has picked up more and more momentum the past couple of weeks. We recently saw it as the #2 show on the streaming service behind only Ted Lasso, and that’s pretty impressive when you remember that they also have Silo.

Of course, there is still a pretty big obstacle in the way of getting another season: The fact that from the start, this was pitched as something that was a limited series. Also, Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen are big names that have a lot of other things going on, so there’s no guarantee they’d have the time to do this.

For the time being, though, we can at least say this: Some discussions have happened behind the scenes. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what Luke Macfarlane (who plays Sylvia’s husband Charlie) had to say on the subject:

I know there’s been talk, but I’m not at those high-level ideas. There’s been definitely a conversation, but the world is a strange place right now with the strike and momentum and not knowing what’s a certain metric for success. And then truly, Rose and Seth are A-list movie stars. It depends on them and if they want to do it again too, but I know that a lot of people involved have lightly suggested that there’s a possibility for a season two.

At the moment, our thinking is that both Rogen and Byrne know to leave audiences wanting more. If there is a great idea that emerges for another season, they could roll with it and work to make it happen. If not, then we’re sure they are fine with just doing this one season of really great TV.

