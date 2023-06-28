Platonic season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Platonic season 1 episode 9, you are going to have a chance to see ‘Slumber Party” — the last before the big finale.

So, what’s going to happen here? Well, from the get-go here we’ve thought that this show was really all about the chaos that can come from a messy friendship. Will and Sylvia care a lot about each other, but they also don’t have a tendency to make each other better. More often than not, we’ve seen them in situations where their antics lead to big consequences. Also, it’s certainly led to some jealousy on the part of Sylvia’s husband Charlie. Is she spending too much time with Seth Rogen’s character? Well, he seems to think so!

Below, you can check out the full Platonic season 1 episode 9 synopsis with more details on what’s next:

“Frustrated by how much time Sylvia is spending with Will, Charlie crosses a line. Will confronts Reggie and Andy.”

How is all of this going to be wrapped up? That is one of the big mysteries you have to be left to wonder at this point! The thing that we’ve seen when it comes to Rogen’s theatrical projects over the years is that the final few minutes can be unpredictable. We don’t necessarily think that there is any guarantee that we’re going to be seeing a happy ending for everyone involved here … though we also don’t imagine that this show is out to depress everyone, either. Isn’t there a chance that we end with something that is a little bit more in the middle? This is what we’d bank on personally, at least for the time being.

No matter what happens, let’s just hope we keep laughing — but also, we feel for these characters at the same time. The writing has done a pretty incredible job of that.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

