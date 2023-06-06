Platonic season 2 renewal: Is it possible at Apple TV+?

As we prepare for the next new episode of Platonic on Apple TV+, why not look a little more towards the future now? Is there a chance that we are going to see a season 2 down the road?

If you have watched the first four episodes of this show, it is pretty clear at this point that we want to have more — Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne are brilliant in this show about two friends who, after a long time apart, come back together and get into all sorts of trouble. It’s a really simple premise, and we love how even the name alone is a clear reminder that we aren’t going to see Will and Sylvia fall back into those oh-too-familiar tropes.

Now, we come to the bad news that for now, it does not appear as though there is going to be a season 2. In a post on Instagram over a month ago, Rogen (while revealing the trailer) made it clear that this was a limited series. With that in mind, you can anticipate that there is going to be some sort of clear beginning, middle, and end to this story. We can’t say that we are that shocked, given that it feels like there’s a specific arc being carved out at this point. Sylvia obviously is trying to live out a certain part of herself with Will that she hasn’t had access to in a while, and this could prove quite destructive to some other people in her life.

Eventually, Will and Sylvia are going to have to figure out if their friendship can work — and also, if it is functional at this point in their lives. Time will tell with that, right?

If the viewership is really strong, maybe there is a chance we will see something more from Platonic. After all, we’ve learned over the years that anything can happen…

