Platonic season 1 episode 5 spoilers: The baseball game

After what you saw on Apple TV+ this week, are you interested in learning a little bit more about Platonic season 1 episode 5?

Well, let’s just say that a big part of the story ahead is going to be all about what you saw the first four episodes: The slow spiral. Will and Sylvia are back in each other’s lives. Great … right? Well, it’s complicated to say the least. After all, we’re seeing in here these two characters try to figure out where each other are in life, and that means creating some messes along the way.

Also, Charlie is going to be rather threatened by Will’s sudden closeness and the friendship that he has with Rose Byrne’s character. So what comes along with this … some intimidation tactics? For the time being, it does seem like that could be the case. You can check out the full season 1 episode 5 synopsis below if you want a little bit more:

Unnerved by the closeness of Will’s relationship with Sylvia, Charlie invites Will to join him and his coworkers at a baseball game.

At this point, our hope is just that we do see a lot of interesting antics in here — but also some real progression. This show is similar to Shrinking in that insofar as stakes go, nothing is altogether high here. However, there are still a ton of interesting, emotional stuff that you are going to see here and you’ll get even more invested in these characters over time. You have to in order to ensure that you stay on board.

Also, Seth Rogen and Byrne are fantastic. It’s a really fun dynamic that the two of them share and honestly, we’re just glad to see Rogen have this large of a role in a television project after only getting to spend so much time with him in big-budget features.

