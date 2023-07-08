The Bachelorette episode 3: Who gets Charity one-on-one dates?

As you prepare to see The Bachelorette episode 3 on ABC this Monday, we know that Charity Lawson has more one-on-one dates. Based in particular on some of the info we’ve got right now, it’s fair to say that she’s got two.

So who could they be with? What are they bringing to the table here? Well, based on the material that is out there, we can really figure this out.

First and foremost, Brayden … yes, Brayden. Despite being so controversial Charity clearly likes him, and we’ve already seen him at a preview separate from the guys at what looks to be a baseball stadium. We do think that he around her probably is different than him around the other guys, and him getting this date could fuel even more of the drama in the house. Don’t you think the producers want that? We still don’t think that he’s winning the show, but he may be around a while still. We know that Charity in the previews debates taking a rose away from someone … could it be him?

As for the other date, the photos released by ABC for the episode suggest that we’re going to be seeing Warwick in the spotlight really for the first time this season. We tend to think that this is going to be more of a prototypical date for this show, and we are interested to see if there is any chemistry. As of right now, you can say that Aaron B., Joey, and Dotun are probably near the list of favorites for her, but there is still a lot of season still to go.

With that in mind, let’s just see where the story takes us? After all, there could still be plenty of suprises coming.

