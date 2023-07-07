The Bachelorette episode 3: How JoJo, Jordan help Charity out

In just a matter of days The Bachelorette episode 3 is going to arrive on ABC — so who is ready for a new and rather ridiculous date?

Over the years, we have seen a significant number of dates on this show with a product-placement angle at the center of them. With that in mind, it is hard to be shocked at all by what is going on with the Barbie movie. That is being pretty heavily promoted, and we should note that the studio behind the movie in Warner Bros. is also the studio behind the entire Bachelor franchise. With that, there are reasons for all the cross-promotion here.

So how will it be incorporated into Charity Lawson’s journey? Let’s just say that some of the guys are going to be transforming themselves into their own version of Ken! If you venture over to People Magazine now, you can get a sense of what we are talking about as everyone ends up putting on various outfits for what could be a really fun photo shoot with Charity. None of this seems all that serious, and it’s a chance to have some bonding time with the lead while getting to also hang out with JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers.

We’ve said this before, but it remains really shocking that The Bachelorette hasn’t utilized these two more. When you consider how consistently they’ve relied on Sean Lowe over the years, shouldn’t JoJo be on equal footing? She’s a former lead who married the person she chose at the end of her season, and she’s also got a sizable amount of TV experience at this point. The same goes, of course, for Jordan. This date is a great venue for them, and maybe a chance for them to give Charity a little bit of advice at the same time!

Let’s just hope that this date ends up being pretty fun for all involved … and that some of the recent drama involving Brayden does not end up overwhelming everything else on some level.

Related – Check out some more information on the next The Bachelorette episode

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelorette episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







