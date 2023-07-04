The Bachelorette episode 3 promo: Will Charity take away a rose?

Next week on The Bachelorette episode 3, it seems like the folks at ABC want you to be thinking a lot about one thing. Is there a chance that Charity could eliminate Brayden, the main “adversary” of the season so far, in the most epic way possible?

Of course, we tend to think that a lot of people would very much love the idea of seeing Brayden get the boot — or, be more specific, have his rose snatched away from him. However, we don’t think it is going to be anywhere near as easy as the promo last night makes it seem. It definitely does seem like Brayden is going to get a rose at some point during the episode. However, soon after that we do see some sort of drama unfold, and also a confessional that Charity is fine to take someone’s rose away.

Here is the problem: She never says it about Brayden in particular. There is a chance that what we are looking at here is clips from two different timelines being shown to us in a way that presents a certain semblance of hope that he will be gone. Just don’t be shocked — or, it’s possible that Charity will consider it and not end up taking Brayden’s rose away.

So how is he sticking around on the show right now? We do think a part of it does come from him standing out. Whether it be the earrings, the glasses, or his personality, there aren’t a lot of other people out the show like him. You can argue that’s a frustrating thing for all of us at home, but for Charity there?

The most important thing to remember here is that she’s not privy to the same information that we all are. If she was, we tend to think her feelings would be a tad different.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

