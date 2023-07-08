The Blacklist season 10 episode 21: An important Weecha note

As many of you out there are currently aware, The Blacklist season 10 episode 21 is the first of two episodes set to air on Thursday night. This is a series finale event like no other, and certainly one that promises to be emotional and celebratory of the series’ entire run.

Given that these episodes (titled “Raymond Reddington” as well as “Raymond Reddington: Good Night”) are the end, we do tend to think that there are going to be some surprises and callbacks to the past several years. That also means some familiar faces coming back. NBC has already confirmed via photos that Diany Rodriguez will be appearing as Weecha within the big finale event, but how long is she going to stick around?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Well, in a new post on her Instagram Stories, Rodriguez herself notes that episode 21 is actually her last installment on the series. Does that mean that Weecha is going to die? Hardly. Instead, we just tend to think it means that she has to separate from Reddington in some way. He may realize that it is not safe for her to be around and doesn’t want her to be dragged into all of this mess. Also, it’s possible that she gets captured and that adds even more to the stakes.

We honestly wish that there were more opportunities at the end of the day to see Weecha in the final season, mostly because it would have presented another unique opportunity to see Reddington in some sort of relationship. Also, it could’ve been useful to learn a little bit more about Mierce’s whereabouts, as that character was gone for all of this season after everything went south with her and the concierge of crime back in season 9.

Related – Get some more discussion now on the series finale and what you can expect to see

What do you think is going to happen to Weecha on The Blacklist season 10 episode 21?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other information we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







