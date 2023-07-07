Outer Banks season 4 premiere date hopes as filming continues

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, Outer Banks season 4 filming is underway! The scripts were able to be done before the start of the writers’ strike and with that, the cast and crew are working on what’s next.

So what could we expect to learn over the next few months as to what the future holds? Well, of course it feels like we’re in a spot where a lot of patience will be required here. Netflix is not the sort of company that necessarily shells out a lot of info as to what lies ahead during production, though there is always a chance that a few little teases here and there surface. This season will likely feel different than the first three, but that goes along mostly with what the feel of this story has been from the beginning.

For now, we expect most of the next few months within the Outer Banks world will be focused on production. After that, we could get a tease or two around the end of the year. When you consider, though, the post-production time and Netflix’s tendency to release all episodes either at once or in batches, season 4 probably won’t air until late next spring or next summer. Typically, we get a wait of around 15-18 months between seasons for a lot of their shows — or, at least the ones that are not like Stranger Things, which takes absolutely forever to make due to all the special effects.

No matter when season 4 arrives, we of course believe plenty of people are going to be around to watch it! Outer Banks has already cemented itself as one of the more popular shows that they have, especially for some key demographics. After all, it provides a lot of escapism that people out there crave.

