Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: Announcement hopes

Given the recent launch of season 3, we don’t think it comes as a shock that we’re a ways away from Outer Banks season 4 premiering on Netflix. Yet, there is a lot more that we can dive into here — take, for example, how long we could be waiting for a potential announcement.

If you have been following what the streaming service does over the years, then you are well aware of the fact that they don’t announce much in the way of premiere dates until two or three months before the show comes back. There are occasional exceptions, but it varies a lot depending on the show.

For this one, let’s just start by saying that we’re almost certainly a good year away, at least, from there being some sort of formal reveal. While we know that a season 4 is coming, filming has yet to begin and more than likely, is still months out. If everyone can get back to work by late spring / early summer, there’s a chance that they could be done this year. That could mean new episodes could launch summer 2024 (what we’re currently predicting) and we could get an announcement in April or May of that same year.

In general, most standard Netflix shows (obviously, we’re not including The Witcher, Squid Game, and Stranger Things in here) can be produced in a way where there is anywhere from twelve to sixteen months between seasons. We tilt more towards the latter with Outer Banks since there is some ambition here and a pretty-busy young cast. We just hope that they continue to do the same job promoting season 4 that they did season 3. If things keep going the way that they are, there’s a chance there could be a few more seasons still coming our way.

When do you think we are going to get some sort of big Outer Banks season 4 premiere date announcement?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around for other updates.

