Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: The likely months

As we move closer to Outer Banks season 4 on Netflix, why not discuss premiere dates — or, at the very least, potential premiere dates?

First and foremost, we have to be aware of the fact that this is going to take a good while. This streaming service is well-known for not rushing things along, and we tend to think the release for the next batch of episodes will be a little more than a year away. We would anticipate, at least for now, a hiatus of somewhere between 15 and 18 months.

At the moment, we do think there are a few months that make a lot of sense for a season 4 premiere: June, July, and August 2024. Why say these three in particular? Well, just think a little bit about the tone of this show!

If there is one thing that we know about Outer Banks in general, it’s rather simple: This show is all about adventure. There’s such an escapist quality to it and with that in mind, it feels pretty fair to say that this is the perfect summer show. We’ve seen it air in that spot before, so why not find a way to do so again?

The unfortunate truth, at least for now, is that we’re going to be waiting a really long time to learn more about what’s next. Hopefully, come this time next year we’ll at least have a slightly better sense of when the show is coming back. If we get a premiere date in spring 2024 and following that, we’re hoping that a trailer turns up in the months after that. If we can get a season 5 renewal around the time that season 4 premieres, we’ll be happy in a million different ways.

No matter when season 4 premieres, there’s a lot to look forward to here!

