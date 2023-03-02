Outer Banks season 4: Will it be the final season at Netflix?

We’re almost a full week removed from the season 3 launch at this point, so why not dive further into a discussion on Outer Banks season 4? There is a lot to be excited about still when it comes to the long-term future; the struggle will be waiting. Nothing has been confirmed in terms of a premiere date for the next season, but we tend to think it will be coming in the spring or summer of 2024. (That’s at least based on the production cycles that we’ve seen as of late.)

Now that we’ve mentioned that, let’s get into another big, all-important question: Should you be worried about this being the final season? While anything could of course still happen, we’d say to not be overly worried for now. Outer Banks continues to be a ratings force at Netflix, and the creative team doesn’t have any plans to slow it down at this point.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on this subject, here is some of what executive producer Josh Pate had to say:

“I don’t know if I could put a real number on it right now — how long it takes to get to that ending might expand, but we now know the shape of the end of the story. We’re going to take it as long as we can, for sure.”

We do think that so long as the audience is still having fun with these characters and the overall world, there shouldn’t be pressure to slow anything down. Of course, we also have to remember that Netflix’s own internal metrics will have a say in this, as well. We are in an era where a lot of networks and streamers covet franchises, and it feels like it’d be a pretty catastrophic mistake for the powers-that-be to move away from it now.

With all of this being said, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for another renewal announcement before season 4 premieres…

How many more seasons do you think we could see for Outer Banks beyond season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

