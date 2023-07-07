The Blacklist series finale filmed scenes in Spain

Just in case you were wondering, The Blacklist series finale may look and feel a little different than it has over the years. After all, not all of it was confined to the United States!

According to a report coming in from Entertainment Weekly, certain scenes for the upcoming two-hour event were shot in Spain, which means that Raymond Reddington may actually get quite far as he attempts to go on the run. Of course, shooting in Spain doesn’t mean that scenes are going to be set in Spain. This could be the most intense cat-and-mouse game that we’ve seen so far for this character and the Task Force, especially since futures are very much on the line.

How high are the stakes at this point? Well, we can just frame it in the following terms. If the Task Force cannot find Reddington and arrest him, they’re going to go down for everything over the past decade-plus. We don’t think that James Spader’s character wants to spend the rest of his life behind bars, so he isn’t willingly going to head back in that direction.

Now, is there more going on here than meets the eye? This is The Blacklist, so of course we think so! We wouldn’t be shocked if, while in the process of being on the run, Reddington is able to both save himself and find a way to stop Arthur Hudson once and for all. That’s very much within the realm of what we’ve seen for this show over the years. We also don’t think the writers would want any characters to have a bad ending here. Sure, Reddington is a criminal who has done terrible things, but he’s also stopped a lot of bad people. He has never been about wanting to hurt innocent people and he shows love for his inner circle.

What do you think about The Blacklist series finale filming in Spain?

