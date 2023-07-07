The Blacklist season 10 episode 20: Is the Task Force shut down?

Tonight brought us a pretty incredible opportunity to see huge events over The Blacklist season 10 episode 20. Is this the end of the Task Force as we know it?

Well, let’s just say that there is a pretty simple answer to this question: That may very well be the case. Arthur Hudson has been wanting nothing more all season than a chance to destroy the Task Force for its ties to Reddington and about halfway through, he was able to get what he wanted. The Attorney General decided that the group was completely compromised by Reddington and because of that, the Post Office was raided by agents. All the good work that they had done was seemingly about to be sent down the drain.

While we anticipated that this was going to be coming for a rather long time, it was still undoubtedly rather sad.

