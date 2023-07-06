Only Murders in the Building season 3: Steve Martin’s enjoyment

We know that entering Only Murders in the Building season 3 next month, there are a lot of questions about the long-term future. Are we getting close to the end of the series? Do we have to prepare for that?

On some level, we 100% do understand the reason behind all of the questions — this doesn’t feel like the sort of show that is going to last forever. Also, Steve Martin himself has said that he imagines he won’t actively seek out a lot of work once it is over. Of course, this doesn’t mean that the show is going to be over now or at any other point in the near future…

In a new video posted here for the show’s Emmy campaign, you can see Martin alongside Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and others all do their part to discuss enjoying the work, and Steve notes specifically that the generation gap between him and Gomez is one of the things that he enjoys about working on the show. He doesn’t know many people who are her age, and there is a refreshing quality that comes with some of the work. It certainly does not sound like something that he wants to stop doing right away. The same goes here for many of his co-stars.

We do tend to think that one of the reasons behind the success of Only Murders in the Building is its intergenerational appeal. It is one of those rare shows that people can watch no matter how old they are and have someone to relate to. It creates a really great way in which to have families theorizing about just about anything and everything, from the cases to what is next for some of the characters.

