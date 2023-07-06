Young Sheldon season 7 premiere date: July expectations

Is there a chance that we could learn a Young Sheldon season 7 premiere date over the course of July? Is that too much to hope for?

We do know that on the surface, there are still a lot of different, interesting questions that we are left to think about when it comes to the Big Bang Theory prequel. After all, there is still no official word as to whether or not season 7 is going to be the final one. We do think there’s a chance of that and at the very least, it is something that you should be aware of at the moment.

With that being said, we can cross this bridge when we come to it given that at the time of this writing, there is not even confirmation that a season 7 is going to premiere this fall! Sure, we know that it was previously on the CBS schedule for it, but that didn’t take into account the writers’ strike that has now gone on for more than 60 days, and there is no apparent end to it in site as of yet. As things currently stand, there is a chance that we might be stuck waiting until we get around to early 2024 to see the show back — the best-case scenario is probably early November, but that would require some sort of resolution and soon to what’s happening with the WGA and the networks and streaming services that comprise the AMPTP.

So what we’re trying to say in essence is that there is probably not going to be a lot of news that surfaces over the course of this month, and you are probably preparing yourself for a certain amount of disappointment if you get your hopes too high. If we do get to the end of the strike, maybe we’ll hear when production is going to start and that’s it.

A specific premiere date announcement, meanwhile, will probably be saved until cameras are rolling — that way, it is clear there are no interruptions.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

