Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, July 6, 2023?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC alongside Station 19? We don’t think it is some huge surprise that we want more of both shows. They each ended on cliffhangers, and both of them have already been confirmed for more episodes.

Now that we’ve said that, though, this is where we do have to confront the rather unfortunate reality that being confirmed for more episodes is not the same thing as knowing when these episodes are actually going to air. Neither is currently on the fall schedule for the aforementioned network and while we thought that could change a few weeks ago if things were worked out with the writers’ strike, we are less optimistic now.

What is the reason for that? Well, it’s pretty darn simple: The strike has yet to show any progress or reason why we think we are moving towards a resolution. Even if we saw things wrap up over the next week or two, the earliest we could theoretically see these shows back is in November … and like we said, that doesn’t seem likely.

So for the time being, really the only thing that we can hope for is that the writers eventually get paid what they deserve, and that we get a precise premiere date announcement either in late summer or the fall. We’re sure that the premieres of both shows will address the cliffhangers, whether they be the fate of Teddy on the medical drama or what’s going to happen to Jack on the firefighter show. These are both really important characters who have been around for a long time on each show. The last thing we want to do here is careen rapidly towards some sort of terrible demise for either of them.

Instead, can we have some happier stories soon?

