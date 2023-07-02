Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere date: Will we learn in July?

Is there a chance that we are going to learn the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere date at some point in the month of July? It probably is no surprise, but there is certainly a demand for more information out there.

After all, let’s put it this way: At this time most summers, we know when the show is coming back. That’s not the case this year. There are a multitude of biggest reasons for it, but the biggest one is that the writers’ strike is still ongoing. Technically, ABC has already come out and said that Grey’s Anatomy will not be returning until at least January, but we tend to think that is more of a tentative thing. If there was a pathway to it coming back in November, we do tend to think that would be considered. We’re just not at a spot right now where that appears to be altogether possible.

So what can we say for now instead? Well, the odds of us learning anything definite about season 20 this month are slim to none. The only thing that we’re really hoping to see this month is a resolution to the WGA strike and if that happens, we could at least see the writers’ room happen.

Ultimately, we’re sure that there will be a few announcements leading up to the new season no matter when it airs — even if we don’t get any for several more weeks! Think in terms of some cast members who could return, or some stories to be explored.

One thing we at least know with some confidence now is that we’re going to be seeing Teddy back — despite that cliffhanger, Kim Raver has already signed a contract to return.

