Grey’s Anatomy season 20: Ellen Pompeo on possible return

For everyone out there who is curious about Grey’s Anatomy season 20 on ABC, let’s go ahead and say this: Meredith isn’t gone. We know that Ellen Pompeo’s time as a series regular seems to be over, but she doesn’t feel like exiting the world altogether.

Moving into the new batch of episodes, it does seem like the actress is retaining her executive producer credit and will also continue to be a narrator. Meanwhile, she remains interested in turning up in-person here and there when the story calls for it. Speaking to Katherine Heigl in one of the most-surprising Variety interviews ever, she explained where she currently stands on the show:

It’s a little bit of trickery, because I’m not completely gone. Actually, the storyline is very cool. There’s a lot of real research that’s changing very rapidly about Alzheimer’s disease and about what they believe is the cause of Alzheimer’s disease. It’s pretty controversial. So Meredith’s character left to go to Boston because her daughter needed to go to a special school. I will be making some appearances hopefully next year, if I can find some time.

Ellen also notes in the interview that she is getting ready to play another role in a Hulu series that currently has the title of The Orphan — it’s a challenge for her since she hasn’t played another character in such a long period of time.

Regardless of if or how much Meredith we will be getting on Grey’s Anatomy coming up, we won’t see it for a long time. As of right now the show is not on the fall schedule due to the writers’ strike, so we may theoretically be waiting until January. There is a lot still up in the air on that, so we will have to wait and see on a number of different things.

