Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere date: Our hopes for June

Now that we are officially in the month of June, what are we going to learn when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 20? There is still a good bit to look forward to, right?

Just as you would imagine, this is a complicated subject to discuss at the moment, and we say that mostly because we are living in complicated times. As much fun as it would be to say that there’s going to be some big reveal soon, the truth (at least for now) is that it’s pretty doubtful. Instead, we do tend to think that this show is going to keep you waiting for a little while.

So how long are we talking here? Well, that’s a difficult question to answer due to one primary thing: The writers’ strike. There is no clear end in sight right now, and there really shouldn’t be if the goal here is for the striking members of the WGA to get what they deserve. ABC has already taken a preemptive approach here in that they don’t even have Grey’s Anatomy on the fall schedule at the moment. That could change if the strike is resolved soon, but we don’t have high hopes that this is going to happen.

What we are trying to say in the end is actually rather simple: You probably aren’t going to learn a season 20 premiere date this month. Other than some hopeful movement on the strike, we’re not sure you are going to learn much of anything in general. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that when the show does come back, there will be a chance to see some really fun stuff for all of these characters.

Also, of course that Teddy is okay after that cliffhanger — we know Kim Raver is coming back, but who can say for sure what is next for her character?

