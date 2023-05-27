Grey’s Anatomy season 20: How many episodes to expect

We know that Grey’s Anatomy season 20 is going to be premiering at some point during the 2023-24 season. However, the finer details are a little more unclear.

How many episodes of this show can you realistically expect? It’s a great thing to wonder about, and of course we wish that there was a clear answer out there. Unfortunately, there isn’t … but we can start to get the wheels turning a little bit on this subject.

First and foremost, we suggest that you remember this: The rather-simple fact that a writers’ strike is still ongoing. This is the huge hurdle to really figuring out just how many episodes the show is going to be. Based on where things are right now in negotiations (a.k.a. no real progress has been made), we tend to think that getting another 20-episode season is unlikely. There is usually a pretty set calendar for when a lot of these decisions are made and any delay to the process also probably means a delay as to when we are actually going to see the show arrive. It’s also not a situation where production will just run long — the finale will almost certainly be either in May or close to it, no matter how many episodes are before it.

With all of this in mind, the biggest pieces of advice we can have for you is rather simple: Hope that the networks and streaming services step up and give a lot of the writers what they deserve. We tend to think their requests are reasonable, and so many of them are a part of iconic shows like Grey’s Anatomy.

Based on what ABC has said so far, the earliest that we could see season 20 is at the start of next year; we will have to wait and see if that changes.

