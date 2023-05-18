Grey’s Anatomy season 20 spoilers: Who is returning?

Given that tonight marks the Grey’s Anatomy season 19 finale, what better time is there to look towards season 20? Well, let’s just rejoice that ABC will be bringing back a lot of longtime cast members into another big banner year for the medical drama.

So who is 100% coming back. According to Deadline, new deals have been struck with Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, James Pickens Jr., and Caterina Scorsone. All of these performers have been with the show for several years, with Raver taking an absence for a while before eventually coming back. Pickens and Wilson remain the only full-time cast members who have been there from the beginning.

We should note that Ellen Pompeo remains an executive producer and narrator on Grey’s Anatomy — while there is a chance that she is going to be coming back for another season, there is no guarantee that is going to happen.

So what about some other cast members? When it comes to the interns, no official deals have been made yet with the quintet of Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis. However, all signs point to them likely coming back for more. Hopefully, there will also be good news for Chris Carmack and Jake Borelli.

Is it true that Grey’s Anatomy has a pretty huge cast for a network TV show? Sure, but it is a hospital drama! Doesn’t it feel inevitable that a hospital is going to have a lot of people working in it? We at least tend to think so! There could be a cliffhanger at the end of this season, leading of course into new challenges.

(Photo: ABC.)

