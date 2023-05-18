Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere date hopes on ABC

Following tonight’s big season 19 finale on ABC, what can we say about a Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere date? Let’s just say there are things to get into here!

So where should we start? Well, a suitable place is by saying this, first and foremost: There is going to be another season of the medical drama coming! That’s not something to worry about, so you can breathe a sigh of relief on that. The show is probably going to be around at this point as long as the ratings are decent.

Now, here is where some of the bad news comes into play — there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding said premiere date. While we’d love to be able to say that season 20 is slated to come on the air in September or October, that’s probably not feasible due to the writers’ strike. Because the creative team will likely get back to work late no matter what, the start of production will probably be late as well. (Originally, we thought the show would be over when Ellen Pompeo leaves — she is technically still around, but not full-time.)

At the moment, ABC does not even have Grey’s Anatomy on their fall schedule, which means that we could be waiting until the start of 2024 to see it back. We do wonder if that could change under certain circumstances but for now, that’s not something we would bank on. Instead, we’ll just have to wait and see how the next few weeks go. The writers obviously deserve everything that they’re asking for, and we hope they are back to work soon.

It goes without saying, but…

We do expect that Grey’s Anatomy will continue to be the same show you love from start to finish — think in terms of drama, heartfelt moments, and a whole lot more. Why would it deviate from what has worked for almost two decades?

