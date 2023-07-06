Is Silo new this week on Apple TV+? The season 2 future

Is Silo new this week on Apple TV+? We don’t think it is some sort of huge surprise to say that we are SO excited about the future of the show. How can we not be? The last episode ended with one of the biggest cliffhangers we’ve seen for any show over the past year. After all, Juliette is now outside, and who knows what sort of surprises could be waiting for her out there?

As we move forward into the show, we could see new Silos, an actual city, new characters, and the aftermath of Juliette’s decision to not clean. There are so many different things to be psyched to see … but this is where we have to share some bad news.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

At this point, we should go ahead and note right now that the series is going to be off for a really long time. Last week was the season 1 finale and because of that, we gotta wait for the latest batch to be filmed! The good news here is that we know there are more episodes in production, and scripts all of these were completed prior to the start of the writers’ strike. We do still hope that strike ends soon because it is always valuable to have writers around and available, especially since some changes can happen.

When will we see the show back?

We don’t want to give anyone some sort of false expectations and with that in mind, we do tend to think that we could be waiting until the fall of 2024, at the earliest, to see the series back. We would love to have it back on the streaming service before then, but we never want to have inflated expectations. In this era of big-budget TV, we know that it can take a really long time to get a product from point A to point B.

Related – Go ahead and see a brand-new Silo season 2 tease courtesy of Rebecca Ferguson

What is it that you most want to see on Silo season 2 no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates in the near future.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







