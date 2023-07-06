Blue Bloods season 14: Are Baker, Anthony leaving? The ‘rumor’

We know that we are going to be seeing Blue Bloods season 14 premiere on CBS, but is it possible that the show will be losing some familiar faces?

Over the past several days, we have seen a lot of speculation about this very subject, with the source of it being an article that suggests that Abigail Hawk (Baker), Gregory Jbara (Garrett), Steve Schirripa (Anthony), and several other cast members will not be coming back for the upcoming batch of episodes. The source for this article is the official press release for the season 14 renewal, which lists the cast as Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray.

So what’s with Hawk, Jbara, and Schirripa not being listed? Well, it’s actually not that controversial at all. Instead, it has to do with designation: The three aforementioned performers are all technically listed as recurring, meaning that they wouldn’t be naturally included in a press release about a renewal. They are important to the show, but often are not listed as a part of the same tier.

With this in mind, we can say that this rumor isn’t something to keep you up at night. There is no evidence that Baker, Garrett, or Anthony will be gone at all in season 14! Heck, the article floating the rumor in the first place also includes Dylan Walsh (Mayor Chase) as a departing character, and he’s not even in half the episodes. What we’re trying to say here is not to panic. While anything can theoretically happen (especially since the writers are not even working on season 14 just yet), we do think all of your favorite characters will be back.

Also, remember that the regular cast all took substantial pay cuts for the show to return. Hopefully, that freed up enough money to keep everyone on board.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

