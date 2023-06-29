Blue Bloods season 14 premiere date: Our July expectations

As we prepare to get into the month of July, what could that mean when it comes to Blue Bloods season 14 on CBS? Is there a chance that a premiere date will be announced.

Let’s just start off here by noting this: We wouldn’t be shocked if anyone out there anticipated some premiere-date news to be coming sooner rather than later, given that this is some of what we’ve seen for the police drama in the past. Unfortunately, this is where we do have to sweep in to say that it does not appear as though you’re going to get anything so precise in the immediate future here. This summer has already proven to be incredibly unique and different from every other one in recent memory, largely because of the writers’ strike.

After all, the last time such a strike happened was during the 2007-08 season, and that was back during the season where some scripts were already written. It was a very different situation. CBS could announce a premiere date for Blue Bloods and many of their other shows this month if they really wanted to, but what it would amount to in the end is not that much for a wide array of different reasons. Take, for starters, introducing a date that they may not be able to keep.

If there is anything you can hope for in regards to the police drama over the course of the month, it is recognition that we are near the light at the end of the tunnel with the WGA negotiations. That would at least allow us to know that the pre-production process can begin and while filming will start late, there’s at least a chance some episodes air before the end of 2023.

The only sort of semi-precise scheduling news we expect this month, however, is if CBS decides to release a new plan for the fall that has several shows coming back later than they first planned. Delays at this point are inevitable.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

